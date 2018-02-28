Mkhitaryan included in Player Of The Month voting for Arsenal

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Captain of Armenia’s national football team and midfielder of London’s Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan is included among the candidates for Player of The Month of the Gunners.

4 players are included in the voting – Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Nacho Monreal, Aaron Ramsey and Hector Bellerin.

“Henrikh Mkhitaryan is one of the frontrunners after he wasted no time in introducing himself to our fans inside Emirates Stadium. The Armenia international claimed a hat-trick of assists on his home debut, before seeing his cross turned in by Sotiris Papagiannopoulos and setting up Mesut Ozil against Ostersunds”, Arsenal said about the Armenian international.

