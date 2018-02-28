LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-02-18
LONDON, FEBUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 february:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.62% to $2147.00, copper price down by 1.04% to $7068.00, lead price down by 0.39% to $2580.00, nickel price up by 0.04% to $13950.00, tin price up by 0.30% to $21650.00, zinc price down by 0.90% to $3513.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 0.60% to $82500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 15:42 Investment programs worth 856.5 million USD implemented in Armenia in 2017
- 15:13 Ex Prosecutor General elected chairman of parliamentary committee
- 15:11 Electricity export volume from Armenia to Iran can reach up to 1400MW
- 15:07 Walt Disney to invest 2 billion Euros in Disneyland Paris
- 14:58 Armenia’s economy minister, Brussels Airlines executives discuss prospects of cooperation
- 14:53 Armenia’s GDP increases by 7.5%: the highest rate over past 10 years
- 14:22 Armenia, Iran sign customs co-op deals
- 14:10 Report on investment programs carried out in Armenia in 2017 released
- 14:03 Commemorate and demand justice: Sumgait pogrom victims honored in Yerevan memorial
- 13:47 Parliament of Artsakh adopts statement on 30th anniversary of Sumgait Pogroms
- 13:45 Economist considers new conceptual situation President Sargsyan’s emphasis on inclusive economic growth
- 13:40 Armenia’s delegation for 2018 Winter Paralympic Games to depart for South Korea on March 5
- 13:25 Donald Trump’s business idol Kirk Kerkorian – The Gambler author presents details
- 13:21 Armenian parliament calls on int’l community to condemn Azeri crimes - MPs adopt statement
- 13:15 Armenian FM meets with Director-General of UN Office at Geneva
- 13:08 Voting on electing chairman of standing committee on state and legal affairs begins in Parliament
- 13:05 Supreme Judicial Council members take oath of office after election
- 12:36 Governmental funeral commission to be arranged on passing of acclaimed director Albert Mkrtchyan
- 12:33 Belgium’s national carrier considers re-launching Brussels-Yerevan flight
- 12:21 Speaker of Parliament says ‘constant reforms’ needed in judicial system
- 12:07 Right side of history: American-Armenians protest outside Azerbaijani embassy
- 11:52 President of Artsakh honors memory of victims of Sumgait Pogroms
- 11:51 Obituary: Prominent film director Albert Mkrtchyan passes away aged 81
- 11:22 Unidentified assailants vandalize Turkish embassy building in Berlin
- 11:17 Diaspora needs press: Lebanon-based Zartonk daily will be printed even it has one reader
- 11:06 Lewis Gilbert: Director of Alfie and three Bond films dies
- 11:00 Laureus World Sports Awards announces winners, Federer named best athlete
- 10:46 Voting on electing members of Supreme Judicial Council begins in Parliament
- 10:45 Iran builds new military base outside Damascus – Fox News
- 10:34 Tourism blogger Alexander Lapshin wears t-shirt depicting Artsakh soldier
- 10:33 Trump son-in-law, advisor Kushner loses access to top intelligence briefing
- 10:27 Parliament pays tribute to memory of Armenians killed at Sumgait massacres with a moment of silence
- 10:16 Syunik locals save Georgian driver as vehicle crashes 200 meters downhill into canyon
- 10:05 MPs to elect members of Supreme Judicial Council
- 10:03 11 people sick from 'suspicious letter' sent to US military base
09:56, 02.23.2018
Viewed 5420 times US threatens Syria with military action
21:53, 02.22.2018
Viewed 3141 times Parliament of Netherlands adopts two resolutions on Armenian Genocide
16:08, 02.24.2018
Viewed 2345 times Azerbaijani President’s Claims on Armenia Spark International Backlash - Eurasianet
19:32, 02.23.2018
Viewed 1782 times Arsenal legend Robert Pires weighs in on Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang
17:06, 02.23.2018
Viewed 1526 times Upcoming visit of Madagascar president to be good chance for boosting bilateral relations, says Armenia FM