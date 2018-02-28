LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-02-18

LONDON, FEBUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 february:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.62% to $2147.00, copper price down by 1.04% to $7068.00, lead price down by 0.39% to $2580.00, nickel price up by 0.04% to $13950.00, tin price up by 0.30% to $21650.00, zinc price down by 0.90% to $3513.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 0.60% to $82500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.