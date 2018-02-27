Armenia continues to implement National Plan of Action for Human Rights Protection – FM Nalbandian

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia continues to implement National Plan of Action for Human Rights Protection, the main objective of which is to formulate a unified policy document in the area of human rights protection. We have a good record of submissions of national and follow-up reports to the UN treaty bodies, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian announced in his speech at the High Level Segment of the 37th Session of the UN Human Rights Council.

“Armenia supports the Universal Periodic Review process and we are going to submit our UPR second mid-term report on a voluntary basis.

Our country is completing its transition to parliamentary system of governance. Throughout the whole process of transition including the Constitutional referendum, the subsequent amendments of the key laws in Armenia and the parliamentary elections were conducted in an inclusive manner, in close cooperation with our international partners and have demonstrated that the progress achieved in upholding fundamental freedoms is sustainable and irreversible”, Nalbandian said, adding that Armenia will continue the reform process in the country also making use of the good offices provided by partners, including the United Nations.

“I would like to assure of Armenia’s continued commitment for the further consolidation of democratic institutions, rule of law, strengthening of judiciary, good governance, which remain high among our priorities”, Nalbandian concluded.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan