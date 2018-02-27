“Azerbaijanis are aggressors”, “We want peace” - Protest-march of Armenians in Netherlands ends successfully

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The protest-march of the members of the Armenian organizations in the Netherlands that kicked off from the Peace Palace of Hague ended successfully. The participants reached the Azerbaijani embassy chanting “Azerbaijanis are aggressors”, “We want peace”, “Protection for the people of Artsakh”. President of the Federation of Armenian Organizations of the Netherlands Mato Hakhverdyan told ARMENPRESS that a speech was given in Armenian and Azerbaijani languages in front of the Azerbaijani embassy in relations with the events that took place 30 years ago which continue up till now.

“We mentioned how the conflict escalated and about our desire to solve the conflict through peaceful ways. We also applied to the state bodies of the Netherlands, the parliament, the foreign ministry, so as they contribute to the implementation of the monitoring along the Artsakh border aimed at ceasing fire”, Mato Hakhverdyan said. He added that they also voiced about recognizing Artsakh by all the countries.

The representatives of the Federation of Armenian Organizations of the Netherlands, the Armenian National Committee, the ARF Garegin Njdeh Youth Union of the Netherlands took part in the march in connection with the 30th anniversary of Sumgayit massacres of Armenians and the Artsakh liberation war.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan