Armenian Minister of Economy, Ambassador of Syria discuss opportunities for export

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia Suren Karayan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Syrian Arab Republic to the Republic of Armenia Mohammad Ahmad Haj Ibrahim on February 27.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry, the Minister discussed the results of the visit of his delegation to Syria at the end of last year with the Ambassador. Suren Karayan noted that a number of agreements were reached that will foster Armenian-Syrian economic relations and will contribute to the process of reconstruction of Syria.

The Armenian Minister and the Syrian Ambassador discussed the opportunities of organizing exhibitions of Armenian products in Syria.

The sides also discussed the opportunities of exporting products to Syria that are not produced in Syria.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan