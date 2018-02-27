Those evil deeds cannot be forgotten – France-Armenia friendship group issues statement on 30th anniversary of Sumgayit events

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The members of France-Armenia parliamentary friendship group have issued a statement over the 30th anniversary of the tragic events of Sumgayit. ARMENPRESS reports the statement runs as follows,

“Sumgayit – this name reminds of a far away area, unfamiliar to everyone. But this South Caucasian (Azerbaijani) area passed through violence and barbarism against women, children and men for three days (February 27-29, 1988) just because they were Armenians. AT that time 18 thousand Armenians used to live in Sumgayit.

But since they were Armenians by origin, since they did not live in a good country, since the rapid weakening of the Soviet Union led to rise of nationalism, hatred and violence against “others”, women, children and men went victim to the massacres, victim to “manhunt” against Armenians.

This was followed by the mass deportation of Armenian from Azerbaijan. During the years of 1988-90 nearly 400 thousand Armenians abandoned that Caucasian region, left their homes, numerous villages became empty.

On September 27, 1990 many intellectuals, such as Jacques Dirand, Luc FerryJürgen Habermas, Emmanuel Levinas, Paul Ricœur, condemned those massacres of Armenians implemented under the “racist ideology” that justifies the crimes.

As members of the France-Armenia friendship group of the National Assembly (of France-edited), we wish to remind about the massacres that took place 30 years ago in Sumgayit. Those evil deeds cannot be forgotten. Justice has not won yet.

Those massacres were resonated in Nagorno Karabakh region, where violence had become regular. This later led to war and hatred against “others”.

On this day when we commemorate the Sumgayit massacres our friendship group urges to reach a peaceful, negotiated settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict based on the principles of non use of force, territorial integrity of states and right to self-determination of nations”.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan