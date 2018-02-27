Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-02-18
YEREVAN, 27 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.15 drams to 480.99 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.20 drams to 593.20 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 8.62 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.70 drams to 671.22 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price up by 92.23 drams to 20621.49 drams. Silver price up by 1.01 drams to 257.79 drams. Platinum price up by 113.02 drams to 15417.79 drams.
- 02.27-21:42 Armenia continues to implement National Plan of Action for Human Rights Protection – FM Nalbandian
- 02.27-21:15 Armenian Embassy in Georgia responds to statement of Azerbaijani Embassy over so-called Khojaly events
- 02.27-20:42 “Azerbaijanis are aggressors”, “We want peace” - Protest-march of Armenians in Netherlands ends successfully
- 02.27-20:00 Masterminds of Sumgayit massacres were not duly punished – Armenian FM gives speech at UN
- 02.27-19:38 Armenian Minister of Economy, Ambassador of Syria discuss opportunities for export
- 02.27-19:13 Those evil deeds cannot be forgotten – France-Armenia friendship group issues statement on 30th anniversary of Sumgayit events
- 02.27-18:33 Armenian Premier, Iranian Minister of Energy discuss issues of development of economic relations
- 02.27-17:57 President Sargsyan holds consultation with those responsible for social-economic policy
- 02.27-17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-02-18
- 02.27-17:31 Asian Stocks up - 27-02-18
- 02.27-16:56 Azerbaijani armed groups stand behind Khojaly massacres – FM Nalbandian
- 02.27-16:55 Protest-march on 30th anniversary of Sumgait Pogroms and Artsakh liberation war kicks off in Hague
- 02.27-16:40 Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenia’s Tavush province: no casualties reported – defense ministry spox
- 02.27-16:21 Vice Speaker of Armenian Parliament receives Lithuanian Ambassador
- 02.27-16:16 Lydian International shareholders respond to concerns of Armenian nature protection activists
- 02.27-16:02 Prague court releases Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim
- 02.27-15:36 No issue in agenda at the moment on expanding the ruling coalition – ARF faction head
- 02.27-15:34 Sumgait: Azerbaijani Witnesses Speak Out book presented, includes judicial and investigative testimonies
- 02.27-15:24 Armenian-Iranian intergovernmental commission members see need to further deepen existing potential
- 02.27-15:19 Armenian-made Zangi app presented at GSMA Mobile World
- 02.27-15:07 Armenia’s nature protection minister meets Iranian energy minister
- 02.27-14:39 Decent politicians are obliged to comply with political decisions – HHK faction
- 02.27-14:29 EU approves additional 3,7 billion Euros for battling migration crisis
- 02.27-14:05 Dutch-Armenian Organizations to hold protest outside Azerbaijan’s embassy
- 02.27-13:45 Iranian minister expects EEU talks to have results soon
- 02.27-13:28 Turkey denies Pentagon’s statement on Syria’s Afrin
- 02.27-13:25 Court upholds earlier sentence for ex military commander Samvel Babayan
- 02.27-13:05 Garo Paylan slams Erdogan’s “girl martyr” comment
- 02.27-13:00 Iran’s energy minister expects new results from talks with Armenia on gas-electricity exchange
- 02.27-12:34 “Wouldn’t be serious to make a priori statements” – Constitutional Court president on whether or not there are political prisoners
- 02.27-12:30 Ethnic Armenian Premier of New South Wales gets special welcome in US by President Trump, Armenian community
- 02.27-12:00 Humanitarian pause introduced in East Ghouta, Syria
- 02.27-11:33 Apple plans biggest iPhone yet for 2018 – Bloomberg
- 02.27-11:17 Parliament debates election issue of 5 members of Supreme Judicial Council
- 02.27-11:06 ‘You are not welcome here’ – Algerian writer Kamel Daoud slams Erdogan ahead of visit
09:56, 02.23.2018
Viewed 5359 times US threatens Syria with military action
21:53, 02.22.2018
Viewed 3079 times Parliament of Netherlands adopts two resolutions on Armenian Genocide
16:08, 02.24.2018
Viewed 2265 times Azerbaijani President’s Claims on Armenia Spark International Backlash - Eurasianet
19:32, 02.23.2018
Viewed 1719 times Arsenal legend Robert Pires weighs in on Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang
17:06, 02.23.2018
Viewed 1465 times Upcoming visit of Madagascar president to be good chance for boosting bilateral relations, says Armenia FM