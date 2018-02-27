Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-02-18

YEREVAN, 27 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.15 drams to 480.99 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.20 drams to 593.20 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 8.62 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.70 drams to 671.22 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 92.23 drams to 20621.49 drams. Silver price up by 1.01 drams to 257.79 drams. Platinum price up by 113.02 drams to 15417.79 drams.