Protest-march on 30th anniversary of Sumgait Pogroms and Artsakh liberation war kicks off in Hague

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The protest-march initiated by the Armenian Organizations of the Netherlands on the 30th anniversary of the Sumgait Pogroms and the Artsakh liberation war has kicked off from the Peace Palace of Hague on February 27, reports Armenpress.

The protesters head their march to the Azerbaijani embassy.

The representatives of the Federation of the Dutch-Armenian Organizations, the Armenian National Committee, the ARF Garegin Njdeh Youth Union of the Netherlands are taking part in the march.

The protest is mainly directed against the Azerbaijani aggression. The protesters demand to respect the Artsakh people’s right.

Earlier Masis Abrahamyan, chairman of the Armenian National Committee of the Netherlands, told Armenpress that he will deliver speech in Azerbaijani outside the Azerbaijani embassy with the hope that by this way the Armenians’ demands will be more understandable.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan