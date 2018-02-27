Prague court releases Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Prague city court on February 27 released Saleh Muslim, former co-chair of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), who was arrested on February 25 in the Czech capital by the request of Turkey, his lawyer told reporters, TASS reports.

“The court didn’t find any grounds to remand Saleh Muslim in custody. He has been released”, the lawyer said.

Kurds welcomed the court’s decision as they were demanding the release of their leader outside the building.

Saleh Muslim was arrested on the night of February 25 in Prague where he was taking part in the international conference dedicated to the Middle East.

The Democratic Union Party (PYD) is a leading Kurdish political party in Syria’s north.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan