No issue in agenda at the moment on expanding the ruling coalition – ARF faction head

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. There are no discussions at the moment on expanding the ruling coalition, Armen Rustamyan, head of the ARF faction, told reporters in the Armenian Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“At the moment there are no such talks, there is no such issue in the agenda”, he said, adding that they are in favor of any cooperation format for achieving their goal.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan