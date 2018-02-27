Armenian-Iranian intergovernmental commission members see need to further deepen existing potential

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Iran have not yet utilized the existing potential of bilateral cooperation, but they want to fill this gap as a result of the 15th session of the Armenian-Iranian intergovernmental commission, Armenia’s minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Ashot Manukyan and Iran’s minister of energy Reza Ardakanian, who are also the co-chairs of the commission, said at the session in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

The session agenda covered a wide range of issues in the fields of energy, infrastructures, transport, nature protection, agriculture, banking and insurance system, healthcare, education and etc.

“Over the past year the programs outlined within the intergovernmental commission were quite ambitious, but realistic, and this required a daily consistent work. Today, without waiting for the results of expert discussions, it already can be stated that we managed to propose solutions to issues set before us”, Ashot Manukyan said.

The minister highlighted the importance of high-level mutual visits for the development of the relations between the two states, reminding several agreements that were reached during the Armenian Prime Minister’s visit to Iran in October 2017.

Minister Manukyan told reporters that nothing hinders expanding the bilateral cooperation. “Of course, our potential is not fully utilized yet, and the sessions of the intergovernmental commission, such meetings contribute to solving the issues that exist on this path”, the minister said. As for the issues voiced by the businessmen from both sides concerning the need for legislative harmonization in the two countries, minister Manukyan assured that the Meghri free economic zone, on the one hand, and the Aras free trade zone, on the other hand, can contribute to settling these issues. “I am convinced that the cooperation between these two free economic zones will contribute to harmonizing these legislative issues you are talking about. Of course, our countries have different legislations, but the two FEZ will contribute to solving such issues”, the official said.

In his turn the Iranian minister noted that the good relations between Iran and Armenia contribute to further intensifying the ties with the remaining states of the region. “Iran with worth 80 million market considers Armenia as a window to the EAEU 170-million market. We think that there is a greater potential between the two countries which has not been fully utilized, and we as co-chairs have a great responsibility to carry out this work”, Reza Ardakanian said.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan