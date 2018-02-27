Armenian-made Zangi app presented at GSMA Mobile World

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The GSMA Mobile World Global Conference is underway in Barcelona, where Armenia is represented with the Zangi mobile app.

Armenia’s minister of transportation, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan visited the Zangi app pavilion at the conference and viewed the rendered services.

This is the second time that Zangi is participating at GSMA Mobile World.

Zangi is a safe, private, secure messaging app that works everywhere. Extremely low bandwidth consumption allows you to make high-quality video and audio calls, send messages, and work collaboratively from anywhere with anyone.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan