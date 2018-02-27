Armenia’s nature protection minister meets Iranian energy minister

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of nature protection Artsvik Minasyan on February 27 received the delegation led by Iran’s minister of energy Reza Ardakanian, the ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest, minister Minasyan briefly touched upon the process of ongoing works in the sphere of nature protection between the two countries.

In his turn the Iranian minister thanked for the meeting opportunity directed towards the constructive dialogue. The meeting focused on water resources management issues. In particular, a wide range of issues relating to the water quality of Araks river, its pollution prevention, conducting monitoring were discussed.

The meeting also touched upon the program of establishing Friendship and Peace Park on the border between Armenia and Iran, as well as the need to develop ecotourism.

At the end of the meeting the sides highlighted the need to implement substantive, concrete, short-term and long-term programs affirming the readiness to develop the cooperation.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan