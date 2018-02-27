Dutch-Armenian Organizations to hold protest outside Azerbaijan’s embassy

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Organizations of the Netherlands will hold a march-protest in Hague on February 27 at 13:00 (16:00 Yerevan time) on the 30th anniversary of the Sumgait Pogroms and the Artsakh liberation war.

Mato Hakhverdyan, chairman of the Federation of the Dutch-Armenian Organizations, told ARMENPRESS that the protesters will start the march from Hague’s Peace Palace to the embassy of Azerbaijan.

“Our main demand is directed against the Azerbaijani aggression. We demand to respect the right of the Artsakh people. The Netherlands, of course, is not part of the OSCE Minsk Group, but with its European structures it can have an influence. The march participants will raise their voices over this issue by posters and calls”, Mato Hakhverdyan said.

Masis Abrahamyan, chairman of the Armenian National Committee of the Netherlands, told ARMENPRESS that he plans to deliver speech outside the embassy.

“I will present a part of my speech in Azerbaijani, with the hope that by this the Armenians’ demands will be more understandable. Usually, the embassy staff follows the events by cameras. The protesters are going to present their demands with great shouts”, Masis Abrahamyan said.

It is expected that speeches will be delivered by the Federation of the Dutch-Armenian Organizations, the ARF Garegin Njdeh Youth Union of the Netherlands and etc.

The officials informed that they have submitted a letter to the Parliament of the Netherlands recently demanding to make maximum efforts to affect Azerbaijan’s rhetoric which aims at distorting the unstable ceasefire.

Masis Abrahamyan said every year by such letters the Dutch-Armenians try to deliver the fair demands of the Artsakh people to the country’s leadership.

Mato Hakhverdyan stated that a similar letter has also been submitted to the foreign ministry.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan