Iran’s energy minister expects new results from talks with Armenia on gas-electricity exchange

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Iran will soon hold talks on issues relating to gas and electricity exchange, Iranian energy minister Reza Ardakanian told reporters in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

In response to a question that “the Iranian side has repeatedly said that it is ready to supply gas to Armenia at affordable prices, what is that affordable price, is it cheaper from the gas price supplied from Russia”, the minister said: “As for now a very good talks on gas and electricity exchange were held, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to increase the gas volumes exported to Armenia. I think in the near future talks will be held between the Iranian and Armenian sides, in particular, between Iran’s oil ministry and Armenia’s ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resources”.

The Iranian minister expressed hope that the results and news of these talks will be available to the broad circles in the near future.

Armenia and Iran cooperate in the field of energy within the frames of “Gas Against Electricity” program by which Armenia supplies electricity to Iran and receives gas instead.

The session of the Armenian-Iranian intergovernmental commission is being held in Yerevan.

