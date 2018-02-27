“Wouldn’t be serious to make a priori statements” – Constitutional Court president on whether or not there are political prisoners

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Mr. Gagik Harutyunyan says making “a priori” statements on the existence or nonexistence of political prisoners in the country is not serious because no such issue under any appeal whatsoever has been discussed in the Constitutional Court.

During parliamentary debates on the election of Supreme Judicial Council members, opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan asked a question about whether or not there are political prisoners in Armenia.

“I wouldn’t find it adequate to deny or confirm. I have not been aware on materials of any such case, and no such issue has been discussed under any appeal under our discussion. Naturally I would find it difficult to make a priori statements,” Harutyunyan said.

He emphasized that any appeal which has been discussed in the Constitutional Court has been discussed as a constitutional matter.

“Regarding the question on viewing any individual as being convicted for political motives, I can’t say, and it wouldn’t be serious for me to make a priori statements,” he said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan