Humanitarian pause introduced in East Ghouta, Syria

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. A daily humanitarian pause has been enforced in East Ghouta, Syria, starting from February 27, the Russian Defense Ministry has said. That will give civilians an opportunity to flee the fighting areas, RT reports.

“As ordered by the Russian president, a daily humanitarian pause from 09:00 to 14:00 (local time) is being introduced starting February 27 to avoid civilian casualties in East Ghouta,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian military then suggested introducing similar measures for some other Syrian regions that remain “hotspots of tensions.”

Russian military police and Syrian soldiers are deployed at the exit of the humanitarian corridor. A mobile medical unit and passenger transportation vehicles have been placed near the Al Duveyr settlement.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan