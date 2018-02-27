Parliament debates election issue of 5 members of Supreme Judicial Council

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament is debating the election issue of 5 members of the Supreme Judicial Council, reports Armenpress.

The RPA and ARF factions nominated the candidacies of Gagik Harutyunyan, Gevorg Danielyan, Liparit Melikjanyan, Hayk Hovhannisyan and Sergey Meghryan for the post of members of the Supreme Judicial Council.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan