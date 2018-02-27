‘You are not welcome here’ – Algerian writer Kamel Daoud slams Erdogan ahead of visit

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Algerian writer Kamel Daoud has written an open letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of the latter’s visit to Algeria, Cumhurriyet newspaper reported.

“Erdogan, on behalf of all the arrested, killed and tortured, I tell you that you are not welcome in our country. No, Erdogan, you are not welcome in Algeria,” the letter says.

Daoud slammed the Turkish president for transforming Turkey into a “market” for his allies, and into a “prison” for opponents. He expressed hope that “the people will survive Erdogan and stay alive.”

“You are simply an illusion. You know it, we know it. You are continuously citing the values and beliefs which we love in order to present yourself as savior, but on the contrary you are a gravedigger, first of all for your own country and them for the neighboring countries,” Daoud wrote.

He stressed that Algeria needs true friends and allies, not Erdogan “whose hands are covered in blood.”

Kamel Daoud is an acclaimed Algerian writer, laureate of the Prix Franois Mauriac 2014 and Prix des Cinq Continents de la Francophonie 2014.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan