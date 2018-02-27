Prosecutors seek 30 years imprisonment for ousted President Park

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. South Korean prosecutors are seeking a 30-year jail term for former President Park Geun-hye who was ousted last year amid an influence-peddling scandal, Reuters reports.

Park, 66, was dismissed in March after being impeached and is standing trial on charges of bribery, abuse of power and coercion. She denies wrongdoing.

Prosecutors are also seeking a $127.1 million fine.

Park’s trial began in May and a verdict is expected before April.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan