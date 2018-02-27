French President Emmanuel Macron to visit US on April 24

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. President of France Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Washington D.C. on a state visit on April 24, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said, Interfax reports.

“The US President and First Lady will host the French President and his wife at the White House on April 24. This visit will advance American and French cooperation on economic and global issues and deepen the friendship between the two countries”, the White House spokeswoman said.

