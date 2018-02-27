Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 February

Parliament session kicks off – LIVE


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The February 27 session of the 4-day sitting of the Armenian parliament kicked off with 92 lawmakers in attendance.

During yesterday’s session the Parliament Council recommended to convene an additional session on February 27 from 18:30 to 20:00.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




