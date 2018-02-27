Beijing declares yellow-alert for smog

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Authorities of Chinese capital Beijing have declared a yellow-alert on February 17 as the air quality drastically deteriorated.

The city authorities said high level pollution was recorded in the evening of February 26, which is particularly associated with increase of temperature.

City authorities have cancelled as open door activities involving kindergarten children, school students or the elderly.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan