Merkel highlights “rejuvenation” of CDU party

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel, who serves as the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, has said that the party needs new and young politicians.

“Certainly rejuvenation must take place, new people are needed,” Merkel said on air for RTL.

“We [CDU] are ruling for already 12 years, and people are saying that it is time to involve forces who didn’t have responsibilities in the past,” she added.

According to her “it is necessary to use talents”. “We have such [people] among the prime ministers of federal regions,” she said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan