UNSC passes Russia-sponsored resolution on Yemen after UK's anti-Iran draft fails

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The UN Security Council has unanimously adopted a Russia-tabled draft that will see a technical extension of sanctions against Yemen. It comes after Russia vetoed a rival resolution that blamed Iran for fueling the conflict there, RT reports.

All 15 UNSC members voted in favor of the draft resolution on Yemen, put forward by Russia as a compromise after it vetoed a rival, “antagonizing “draft submitted by the UK, that also drew criticism from China. The UK had proposed to include a provision that would call out Iran for allegedly violating an arms embargo on Yemen, imposed at the onset of its civil war in 2015. However, that draft gained only 11 votes in support, with Russia and Bolivia voting against and China and Kazakhstan abstaining.

Having said that Russia “fully endorses the majority of the provisions” set forth in the UK-sponsored resolution, Russian UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia noted ahead of the vote that Moscow “cannot concur with uncorroborated conclusions and evidence which requires verification and discussions within the Sanctions Committee.”

Defending the purely technical proposal, that omits any mention of Iran and extends sanctions up to February, 2019, Russia envoy Nebenzia said that its “apolitical” nature is what is necessary to achieve the much-needed unity at the UNSC.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan