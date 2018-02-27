Road condition update: Snowfalls reported in several regions

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. As part of daily updates on road conditions throughout the country, the ministry of transportation, communication and IT of Armenia reported snowfalls on the roads of Sisian, Goris and Meghri regions as of 09:30.

Road supervision agencies are carrying out snow removal and clearing activities.

The ministry said that all roads and highways of republican and interstate significance are open.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan