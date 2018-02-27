Papua New Guinea earthquake kills over 30 people

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Powerful aftershocks continue to rock Papua New Guinea after a magnitude-7.5 earthquake struck the country's southern highlands, ABC reported.

The epicentre was about 96 kilometres south-west of Mendi, the capital of Southern Highlands province, a town of more than 50,000 people.

The earthquake struck overnight February 26.

More than 30 people have died and over 300 have been injured and numerous buildings have been damaged or destroyed, Post Courier reported.

Power supply has been disrupted in some areas.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan