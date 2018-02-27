LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-02-18
LONDON, FEBUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 February:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.23% to $2160.50, copper price up by 0.41% to $7142.50, lead price up by 2.17% to $2590.00, nickel price up by 0.72% to $13945.00, tin price up by 0.23% to $21585.00, zinc price up by 0.88% to $3545.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $83000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices up - 26-02-18
