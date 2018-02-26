Azerbaijan again distorts reality – European Parliament has not adopted any document over Khojaly

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan again distorts the reality. The European Parliament has not adopted any document over Khojaly. ARMENPRESS reports 22 MEPs representing the Club of Azerbaijan`s Friends in the European Parliament have signed a declaration where nothing is mentioned about “genocide”, or Armenians or Armenia.

A day before the Azerbaijani mass media spread information that allegedly the European parliament has adopted a declaration over the “Khojaly events”.

Earlier, in a meeting with Azerbaijanis in the Georgian city Marneuli, President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili did not yield to the provocation of one of the participant young men, who asked the President to honor the memory of the victims of the so-called “Khojaly events” with a minute of silence.

Azerbaijani media outlets note that the ceremony of the one-minute silence did not take place, instead Margvelashvili noted that he follows Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process.

“Georgia is against the escalation of Nagorno Karabakh conflict”, he said

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan