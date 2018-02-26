Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 February

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-02-18

YEREVAN, 26 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 february, USD exchange rate up by 0.21 drams to 480.84 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.89 drams to 593.40 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.08 drams to 8.60 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.72 drams to 675.92 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 2.78 drams to 20529.26 drams. Silver price вup by 2.35 drams to 256.78 drams. Platinum price вup by 6.68 drams to 15304.77 drams.




