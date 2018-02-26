Armenian minister participates in GSMA Mobile World Global Conference
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of transportation, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan is participating in the GSMA Mobile World global conference in Barcelona, the ministry said.
On the sidelines of the conference the minister also took part in the annual ministerial program.
Officials of governments of different countries, representatives of international organizations and global communication companies are taking part in the event.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
