Ameriabank raises 11.5 million USD funding from Symbiotics

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Ameriabank announces that it has signed a 11.5 million USD senior loan agreement with Symbiotics’ Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Bond issuance program, with a possibility to increase the amount by an additional 10 million USD in hard or local currency. The loan facility is aimed at financing micro, small or medium enterprise clients of Ameriabank, Armenpress reports.

“We are pleased to announce about a new loan facility aimed at micro and SME financing, which is a strategic priority for Ameriabank. This is our first transaction with a new valuable partner - Symbiotics, and we look forward to our long-term fruitful cooperation”, Artak Hanesyan, CEO of Ameriabank, said.

“We are delighted to establish a new partnership with such a reputable and innovative bank as Ameriabank and look forward to our valued cooperation in championing the development and growth of micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in Armenia”, Daniel Schriber, Director of Investments at Symbiotics, noted.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan