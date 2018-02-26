SRC to strengthen post-clearance supervision department and to introduce “blue path” procedure

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. As a result of the structural changes in the customs service of the State Revenue Committee the post-clearance supervision department will be strengthened. In addition, the “blue path” procedure will be installed aimed at improving the risk management system, Samvel Avetikyan, first deputy chairman of the State Revenue Committee, told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“The pre-clearance supervision department will be dissolved since it’s important in terms of the customs control that the customs procedures pass from the stage of customs formulation and inspection of goods to the preceding and following stages. The customs agencies are not engaged in filling customs declarations, they perform documentary functions and accept a declaration”, the official said.

He said at the moment the “green, yellow and red path” procedures operate, but the “blue path” will serve as a post-clearance control stage. During the “green path” procedure, there is no control of documents and goods. The “yellow path” supposes a document check, and the “red path” supposes a thorough check of documents and goods. And when the documents are normal, but there are risky issues which need further clarification, in this case the “blue path” procedure will be applied.

“Constant works must be carried out with risk profiles, later we also should link this with the tax base so that the economic entities, who have a status of legitimate tax payer, will have some customs privileges”, the SRC deputy chairman said.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan





