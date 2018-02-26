Russian FM to discuss Syria, Ukraine and North Korea with French counterpart

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on February 27 will discuss the situation in Syria, Ukraine and North Korea with foreign minister of France Jean Yves Le Dria, the Russian foreign ministry said, TASS reported.

“Among the international topics a priority attention will be paid on the settlement of the Syrian crisis, the situation in Ukraine, Middle East, the Korean Peninsula, as well as Russia-France partnership in the OSCE and the Council of Europe”, the ministry’s statement said.

“The ministers will also discuss the preparation issues relating to the upcoming visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Russia in March of this year. During this visit the French President plans to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum as an honorary guest”, the statement said.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan