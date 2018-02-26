7 people indicted for drug trafficking from Iran to Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Seven people have been charged amid an ongoing drug trafficking criminal investigation, the Yerevan investigative committee department told ARMENPRESS.

Earlier it was reported that a large amount of narcotics had been discovered and seized as result of the investigation, and seven people involved in the trafficking were identified and charged.

Preliminary investigation concluded that the narcotics have been smuggled from Iran. The smugglers, citizens of Iran, used various methods to smuggle the drugs, namely by hiding the packages in household equipment on board of passenger buses en route to Armenia. The smugglers also used body packing, a method whereby the smuggler is transporting the narcotics inside his/her body. The contraband was later transported to a rented apartment in Armenia and sold to a group of Armenian citizens.

3 Iranians and 4 Armenians have been indicted.

2 of the Iranians and 3 of the Armenians have been remanded in custody.

Police seized different types of narcotics, including Marijuana, methamphetamines, psychotropic substances from raided apartments. Officers found more than 381 grams of meth, with the street value of 1 gram being 100,000 drams.

The criminal case has been transferred to the prosecution.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan