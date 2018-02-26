Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 February

Armenian FM to deliver speech at UN Human Rights Council

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian will visit Geneva on February 27-28 to participate in the 37th session of the UN Human Rights Council where he will deliver a speech, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

