Turkey’s Erdogan holds phone talk with French counterpart


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Anadolu reports.

During the phone talk the two presidents discussed the recent developments on Syria, in particular the Operation Olive Branch  of the Turkish armed forces in Afrin.

The presidents highlighted the need to solve the Syrian situation by political means, to announce ceasefire and establish peace.

