‘Sevak is an experienced vocalist’ – Int’l media follow Armenia’s national selection for 2018 Eurovision

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. International media have weighed in on the performance of Sevak Khanaghyan, the winner of the national selection for the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest.

Armenia’s representative won the national contest with his song Qami (Kami), which translates to Wind.

“Sevak Khanaghyan won the Depi Evratesil project with his Armenian language Qami song, being enabled to represent Armenia in the Lisbon 2018 Eurovision Song Contest. He received 12 points from both the international expert jury and televotes. The Nemra rock band, Amalya Margaryan followed in the ranking, while Kamil show with Puerto Rico song took the 4th place”, the Spanish Vanitatis newspaper said.

WIWIBLOGGS writes that Sevak Khanaghyan opened the Depi Evratesil final with his Qami song, a favorite among the finalists. “Sevak is an experiences vocalist who has many years of stage experience both at home and abroad. Singing in Armenian is a bold step, because not everyone will understand what the song is about, but no one can deny that he has powerful vocals”, Wiwi blogger Deban wrote.

Sevak Khanagyan has won the Armenian national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest, Depi Evratesil and will represent the country in Lisbon in May with the song Qami or Kami which translates as 'Wind'.

Depi Evratesil, The Armenian national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest, was organized by the Public Television company of Armenia .

The show hosted by Armenian television presenter Gohar Gasparyan, who has also been the commentator for Eurovision in Armenia since 2016, consisted out of 2 semi-finals with twenty participating acts that were narrowed to the final ten acts that appeared in the final show.

The winner Sevak Khanagyan was decided by a combination of international experts jury and public votes. Sevak got the maximum 12 points from both the expert jury and the televote for his song Qami, written by Sevak Khanagyan, Anna Danielyan and Viktorya Maloyan.

42 countries will participate in the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Semi-finals of 2018 Eurovision, which carries the All Aboard slogan, will take place May 8 and May 10, and the final is set for May 12.

Despite having years of stage experience, Sevak became popular after winning the X Factor of Ukraine.

