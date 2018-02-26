YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Scholars have positive expectations from presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian in the cultural life, president of the Union of Writers Edward Militonyan and president of the Union of Painters Karen Aghamyan told a press conference.

“I find Armen Sarkissian’s meetings with scholars, conversations and getting to know their issues to be a correct approach. He is willing to get acquainted with the situation. These meetings are also a chance to present his approaches. He has experience in working with different international organizations. And, I think it will be useful for Armenia,” Edward Militonyan said.

Speaking about the current problems of the sphere, Militonyan mentioned the little publication that modern literature gets.

“Armen Sarkissian is capable of leading and clarifying a number of issues. His experience and skills will be useful for Armenia. I hope that the problems will be fixed in the future. New changes, new governance principles and new people are expected,” Karen Aghamyan said.

Earlier in January Armen Sarkissian, Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, was offered by incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan, who also serves as President of the country’s ruling Republican Party, to be the party’s candidate for the upcoming presidential elections. Sarkissian initially requested a brief period of time for pondering the offer, and in the meanwhile held various meetings with political parties, civil society representatives, Diaspora structures and others, and subsequently agreed to be nominated. Few days later the HHK officially nominated Sarkissian’s candidacy for the presidential election.

The 2018 presidential elections of Armenia will take place March 2. Under the amended Constitution, the 4th President of Armenia will be elected by Members of Parliament.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan