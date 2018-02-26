Mogherini calls on guarantor countries to ensure reduction of tension in Syria

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Federica Mogherini, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, says Russia, Iran and Turkey should ensure reduction of tension in Syria, RIA Novosti reports.

The situation in Syria is in the meeting agenda of the foreign ministers of the EU states.

“I and the ministers are very concerned over the intensification of military operations in Syria. Russia, Iran and Turkey bear a special responsibility for reducing, not increasing the current tension in Syria”, Mogherini said.

Asked how the EU reacts to Turkey’s military operations called Olive Branch in Syria’s Afrin, Mogherini said: “We have already announced our concern on this matter”.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan