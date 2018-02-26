Weightlifter Nazik Avdalyan ends career

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. World and Europe Weightlifting champion Nazik Avdalyan has completed her career, Pashik Alaverdyan – general secretary of the Weightlifting Federation of Armenia, told reporters in Armenpress.

“She no longer trains. She personally announced this, and we removed her from the lists. She said that she will no longer train and will dedicate her time to her family”, Pashik Alaverdyan said.

Nazik Avdalyan is a 6-time weightlifting champion of Armenia. She is a gold medal winner at the 2009 world championship. She is winner of the 2008 and 2016 Europe Championship. She captured the 5th place at the 31st Summer Olympic Games.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan