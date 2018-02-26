Brussels police to “detain” homeless to shelter from freezing cold

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of the municipality of Etterbeek, Brussels has tasked the local police force to “detain” the homeless in an attempt to save them from freezing temperatures. The homeless will be taken to shelters, Brussels officials told RIA Novosti.

Since February 25 Belgium is under a freezing wave of cold air currents. Local media have dubbed the freezing cold as “Siberian”.

Nighttime temperature drops to -12 degrees Celsius.

“In case of refusal, the mayor has instructed to take the homeless to shelters by force”, the source has said.

