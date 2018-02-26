Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

PM’s security detail allegedly involved in car crash


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The security detail of Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has been involved in a car crash, according to online media reports.

According to the reports the accident happened at 11:00 in the Mamikonyants Street of Yerevan, when a Hyundai and a Mercedes Benz collided.

No one has been hurt in the accident, according to online media.

The Hyundai SUV is allegedly a governmental vehicle registered under the personal protection unit of the Prime Minister.

 

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




