845 people arrested in Turkey for criticizing Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s Afrin

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. 845 people were arrested in Turkey for criticizing the Operation Olive Branch carried out by the Turkish armed forces in Syria’s Afrin, Diken reports.

According to the data of the Turkish interior ministry, 85 protests, 648 posts on social media against these military operations were made in Turkey.

The ministry, however, didn’t clarify how many of the detainees were arrested or released.

In January 2018, the Turkish military began an operation in the Kurdish-majority Afrin Canton and the Tel Rifaat Area of Shahba Canton in Northern Syria. Turkey code-named the operation as Operation Olive Branch. In the pretext of fighting terror, Turkey is actually targeting the Kurdish population.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan