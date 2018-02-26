Online customs value calculator for imported vehicles to be introduced soon

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The website of the state revenue committee (SRC) will soon feature an automatic customs value calculator for vehicles.

SRC First Vice President Samvel Avetikyan told a press conference that presently the customs clearance process for vehicles lasts just 20 minutes on average.

“A fundamentally new approach for evaluation of imported vehicles is being used since 2017. As you know, the prices of new cars exist, while the values of cars of different year production are calculated through the formula. Soon the automatic calculator of customs values of vehicles will be available”, he said.

The website, www.petekamutner.am, is being updated constantly.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan