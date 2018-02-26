Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

Artsakh ex-minister appointed advisor to PM Karapetyan


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan has appointed Aram Mkhoyan, a former agriculture minister of Artsakh, to serve as his advisor, the PM’s office told ARMENPRESS.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




