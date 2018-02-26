Armenian minister, Iranian Ambassador discuss prospects on strengthening bilateral economic cooperation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Armenia Seyed Kazem Sadjadi in order to discuss the Armenian-Iranian economic cooperation prospects, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the minister and the Ambassador touched upon the results recorded in the bilateral economic ties last year and the steps taken, as well as discussed the future activities.

The Iranian Ambassador said the elimination of visa regime by the two countries contributes not only to tourism growth, but also to visits of businessmen by boosting the business ties. According to him, the elimination of fees for passenger vehicles entering Armenia is also a beneficial factor.

The officials discussed the prospects of expanding the Iranian business in Armenia, as well as the options of attracting and promoting the Iranian business in the Meghri Free Economic Zone. It was stated that it’s important to guide the Armenian producer to enter the Iranian market.

Suren Karayan thoroughly introduced the Ambassador on all steps that will be taken for Iranian tourists in Armenia during the Nowruz (Iranian New Year) holidays.

“We have always supported intensification of the Iran-EAEU economic ties. At present as well we continue the works on this path. I want to reaffirm that we are ready to act as an effective platform for the Iranian businessmen towards the Eurasian Economic Union’s market”, the minister said.

