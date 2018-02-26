SRC policy hailed as customs entries grow 20%

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. 2017 customs entries in the state budget amounted to 318,3 billion drams, which is a 23,4% increase (60.2 billion) against 2016. Already in 2018 January customs agencies provided more than 18 billion drams to the budget, which is a 20% increase against 2017 January.

First Vice President of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) Samvel Avetikyan finds the figures to be a results of the SRC’s reforms and initiatives.

“The figures are rather bright and show that the SRC reforms were mostly aimed at applying privileges against taxes, improving customs administration and simplification of procedures,” he said.

Commenting on the customs entry growth of January 2018, Avetikyan pointed out the fact that they were able to record such high results even in conditions of providing tax privileges.

Since January 1, 2018 tax privileges have been used for imports of equipment and raw materials, which resulted in 2,6 billion drams VAT not being charged.

“Even in these conditions we were able to provide growth of customs entries,” he said, adding that this proves the efficiency of the SRC reforms in terms of improving the business environment.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan