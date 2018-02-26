Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

Event dedicated to 30th anniversary of Artsakh movement held in Batumi


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Consulate General in Batumi, in partnership with the Armenian community structures, held an event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh movement, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Armenian Consul General Yeghishe Sargsyan delivered speech at the event, reading the message of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh movement.

A number of other officials, including clergymen, community representatives delivered remarks during the event.

Thereafter, documentaries on the Artsakh movement, Armenia and Artsakh were screened. The event was followed by a reception.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




