4 dead in Leicester, England explosion

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Four people have died in an explosion at a shop in Leicester, England, police have confirmed, BBC reports.

Leicestershire Police declared a "major incident" after reports of a blast in Hinckley Road at about 19:00 GMT on Sunday.

Four other people remain in hospital, one with serious injuries.

Supt Shane O'Neill said police believe there may be more people unaccounted for and rescue efforts were continuing.

At this stage the explosion is not being linked to terrorism, he added.

Commenting on what might have caused the explosion, the superintendent said a joint investigation is underway with the fire department to determine the cause.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan